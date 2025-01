Photo : YONHAP News

Families of the victims of the deadly Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport urged the transport ministry to transparently and thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.At a press conference on Saturday, a group representing the families raised concerns over fairness and transparency in the ministry's probe set to be led by former and incumbent ministry officials.The families accused the ministry in charge of building and managing airport infrastructure of self-investigation.They then called to exclude ministry officials from the probe or to establish an independent body to investigate the causes to ensure its impartiality and independence.The families also urged the government to guarantee that their opinions are heard in a bid to help appease the victims' grief and heal the wounds of the families.