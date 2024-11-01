PPP Accuses CIO of Overstepping Jurisdiction in Attempted Arrest of Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has accused the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) of attempting an excessive arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol while investigating insurrection charges, which fall outside its jurisdiction.PPP Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong, speaking at an emergency general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly on Saturday said that it is important that the nation is governed by the rule of law, and the truth must be made public through procedures established by law even if it takes time.Kwon said the CIO sought an arrest warrant from the Seoul Western District Court despite lacking jurisdiction over insurrection charges. He added that the court caused more confusion by granting the baseless warrant.Kwon also said that the judge groundlessly added exemption clauses in the Criminal Procedure Act to the warrant that ban search without consent of locations involving classified military security and seizure without consent of items involving confidentiality as a matter of duty. He said this is a serious challenge to legislative authority and an act of placing judges above the law.Kwon also asserted that the CIO should hand over the case to the police criticizing the military and investigators for their cooperation during the CIO's attempted execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon saying that it was reckless and biased.