Photo : YONHAP News

With heavy snow advisories issued for the central region and Gangwon Province on Sunday, the government has activated a Level One emergency posture.According to the Interior Ministry, the emergency posture was activated at 8 a.m. Sunday, while the authorities raised the nation's crisis alert level for heavy snow by a notch on its four-tier scale, from the lowest level, "attention," to "caution."The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast three to ten centimeters of snow for Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces through Monday, three to eight for Seoul and one to five for Incheon.Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong instructed relevant agencies to mobilize all personnel and equipment to minimize damage from heavy snowfall and implement measures to reduce public inconvenience, such as traffic congestion.Ko also called for strengthening the surveillance of facilities vulnerable to heavy snow, such as livestock sheds and old buildings.