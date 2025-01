Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said that Russia lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers in two days in Russia's Kursk region.According to Reuters and the Ukrainian media outlet RBC on Saturday, Zelenskyy made the remarks in his nightly video address, saying that the battles had taken place near the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk region on Friday and Saturday.The Ukrainian president reportedly said that in the battles, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops.Zelenskyy did not elaborate further on details, but Reuters said a battalion is generally made up of several hundred troops.Zelenskyy said on December 23 that more than three-thousand North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded fighting for Moscow in the Kursk region.