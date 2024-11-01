Probe Team Makes Another Request for Questioning to PSS Top Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The joint investigative team handling the martial law probe has again requested top officials of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to appear for questioning for their alleged obstruction of the team's attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.The joint probe team comprising investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police said on Saturday that it sent the request to PSS chief Park Chong-jin and Deputy Kim Seong-hoon.Park is requested to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Kim on Wednesday.Park and Kim were booked by the CIO on Friday on suspicion of obstructing special official duties and requested to appear for police questioning on Saturday.The PSS chiefs, however, rejected the requests, saying that they cannot leave their position even for a moment as it is a critical time for the PSS in providing security for Yoon.The PSS chiefs reportedly said that they are in consultation with the police to receive an investigation at a later date.