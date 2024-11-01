Navy Holds First Maritime Drills of New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy staged its first maritime drills of the year on Friday to strengthen its readiness posture.The Navy said on Sunday that the exercise took place in waters off the eastern, western and southern coasts of the country simultaneously, involving nine warships and two aircraft from the First, Second and Third Fleets.The First Fleet mobilized the Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer and the Chucheon frigate for anti-submarine, anti-ship live-fire training and tactical maneuver drills.The Second Fleet mobilized the Chungbuk-class and Cheonan-class frigates and other warships and the AW-159 maritime helicopter for the exercise.The Third Fleet mobilized the Gyeongnam-class frigate and other vessels for anti-ship live-fire training and tactical maneuver drills.Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Yang Yong-mo led the exercise over the Yellow Sea aboard a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, instructing the Navy to establish a firm readiness posture through realistic training.