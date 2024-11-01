Industry Minister to Visit US ahead of Launch of Trump Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will visit the United States this week ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, Ahn will make a five-day visit to the United States from Monday to meet with U.S. lawmakers and federal and state government officials to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of industry, trade, and energy, and also to pay his respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who recently died.Ahn will first visit the U.S. state of Georgia on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Governor Brian Kemp and seek the state's support for South Korean businesses operating in the region.The minister will also visit the production line of SK On, the battery unit of SK Group, and hold a conference with South Korean businesses operating in Georgia to discuss ways to address their difficulties and bolster industrial cooperation between the two nations.Ahn will then visit Washington D.C. from Wednesday to Friday to meet U.S. lawmakers whose districts are related to investments by South Korean companies.The minister said that the trip will serve as an opportunity to ensure a stable business environment for South Korean companies in the United States and to enhance bilateral cooperation with the new U.S. administration in industry, trade and energy.