Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have concluded the search for the remains and the belongings of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash, which killed 179 people a week ago at Muan International Airport.According to the authorities on Sunday, fire authorities, police and the National Forensic Service completed the third round of search for the tail section of the aircraft on Friday night.Authorities wrapped up the search with no additional discovery of bodies or personal items.Authorities recovered the bodies of all 179 victims and handed over the belongings whose ownership was verified to their families.As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 151 bodies have been returned to their families, with the handover of most bodies likely to be completed on Sunday.