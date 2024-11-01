Menu Content

Politics

Yoon's Legal Team to File Complaint against 150 People over Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Written: 2025-01-05 13:38:59Updated: 2025-01-05 13:41:33

Yoon's Legal Team to File Complaint against 150 People over Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of President Yoon Suk Yol plans to file a complaint against about 150 people over the anti-corruption body's failed attempt to arrest Yoon in its probe into Yoon's botched martial law bid early last month.

Yoon's defense team said on Sunday in a statement that it will file a complaint against the people on charges of obstructing special official duties, causing injuries, trespassing and violating the military base and military facilities protection act.

The accused include Oh Dong-woon, the chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), CIO prosecutors and investigators, as well as the police special probe team.

Yoon's defense team plans to file the complaint with the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.

It claimed that the CIO chief directed the police special probe team in the CIO's attempt to execute the arrest warrant for Yoon, although the CIO has no investigative authority over the police.

Yoon's legal team added that in the process, the CIO broke into the main gate of the presidential residence, which is a protected military facility, and assaulted presidential security personnel who were blocking the execution of the "illegal" warrant, causing some of them to be injured.
