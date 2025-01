Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that Yoon will attend and testify personally at a Constitutional Court hearing in his impeachment trial.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for Yoon, said on Sunday that the court recently set the dates for five hearings and the president will attend on an appropriate date to clarify his positions.On Friday, the court set the dates for the first five oral argument sessions – January 14, 16, 21, 23 and February 4.Under the Constitutional Court Act, the parties to the case must attend the oral argument sessions.If one of the parties does not appear at the first session, the court will adjourn the trial and set a new date.If the party does not appear on the second session as well, the trial can proceed without the party.