A court has denied an injunction requested by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s lawyers to suspend the warrant for the president’s arrest.The Seoul Western District Court made the decision Sunday, providing no immediate explanation.The legal team for the impeached president filed its request with the court on Thursday, asking it to suspend the validity of the arrest warrant and a related search warrant.The Corruption Investigation for High-Ranking Officials, which is handling the martial law case, requested the warrants last Monday and the court issued them the next day.In granting the warrants, the court said two articles in the Criminal Procedure Act, which prohibit the execution of search warrants in restricted military and security areas, do not apply in Yoon’s case.Yoon’s legal team had argued that the court’s decision was arbitrary and the warrants were illegal.