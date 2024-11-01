Ruling Party to Demand Suspension of Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to visit the Constitutional Court on Monday to demand the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial after the opposition bloc decided to exclude insurrection charges from the grounds for Yoon’s impeachment.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong will make the visit with senior lawmakers who have served four or more terms and PPP members on the parliamentary judiciary committee.At the second pretrial conference at the Constitutional Court on Friday, the National Assembly’s impeachment investigation committee said it would remove the insurrection charges from Yoon’s impeachment case.The committee explained that the removal would allow the court to focus on constitutional violations, rather than criminal charges, related to Yoon’s botched martial law attempt.The PPP, however, is criticizing the adjustment and calling for a parliamentary revote on the motion to impeach Yoon.PPP members of the parliament’s Public Administration and Security Committee plan to visit the National Policy Agency on Monday to ask the police to take action to prevent physical clashes among pro- and anti-Yoon protesters, who have gathered near the presidential residence.