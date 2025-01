Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has asked the police to execute its arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.An official with the National Office of Investigation, under the National Police Agency, said Monday that the CIO made the request in an official letter, adding that the police are conducting an internal legal review.The warrant, concerning allegations that Yoon committed treason and abused his authority by declaring martial law on December 3, is set to expire at 12 a.m. Tuesday.The CIO is expected to file a request on Monday asking the court to extend that deadline.A joint team comprising investigators from the CIO and the police attempted to execute the warrant Friday, but failed to do so due to strong resistance from Yoon’s security service.The CIO, which is leading the joint probe, was in charge of executing the warrant, but the police sent its investigators to assist the CIO on Friday.