Handover of 179 Crash Victims’ Bodies to Be Completed Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the handover of the bodies of all 179 victims of the Jeju Air plane crash to their families will be completed Monday.Acting interior minister Ko Ki-dong made the remarks Monday during a government meeting on the crash, saying authorities are wrapping up the search at the crash site.Expressing gratitude to the bereaved families for their understanding and cooperation, the acting minister said the government will continue to provide support for the families after the funerals and will remain in communication with them.The acting minister said the government is also preparing to establish a dedicated organization to provide ongoing support for the bereaved families.Addressing the topic of malicious online posts about the victims and their families, Ko said the National Police Agency is investigating 126 such posts and has made one arrest, executed five search warrants and filed for 51 warrants.The acting minister added that the government is conducting special safety inspections on 101 aircraft from six airlines, which are the same model as the ill-fated aircraft.