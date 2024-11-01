Realmeter: PPP’s Approval Rating Rises for 3 Straight Weeks to 34.4%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that public support for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) rose for three straight weeks, while support for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) decreased during the same time frame.According to the poll, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, those who supported the ruling PPP stood at 34-point-four percent of the total, while those who approved of the main opposition DP made up 45-point-two percent.Since the same survey was conducted a week earlier, the PPP’s approval rating rose by three-point-eight percentage points, while the DP’s approval rating experienced a zero-point-six percentage point drop.Realmeter said the DP’s approval rating has declined for three consecutive weeks, while that of the PPP has risen for three consecutive weeks, with the gap narrowing to ten-point-eight percentage points.The ruling party’s approval rating has recovered to levels seen before President Yoon Suk Yeol issued his martial law decree on December 3.The PPP’s approval rating marked 32-point-three percent in the fourth week of November, but plunged to 25-point-seven percent in the second week of December after the martial law incident.The poll was conducted Thursday and Friday on one-thousand-one adults nationwide and had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.