Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team has filed a complaint against eleven people over the anti-corruption body’s failed attempt to arrest Yoon on Friday while investigating his martial law bid early last month.Yoon’s defense team filed the complaint with the Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning.The accused include Oh Dong-woon, the chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO); as well as acting National Police Agency Commissioner-General Lee Ho-young and acting defense minister Kim Seon-ho.The legal team claimed that the CIO chief gave orders to the police special investigation team as part of the attempt to execute the arrest warrant for Yoon, although the CIO has no authority over the police.Yoon’s legal team accused Lee and Kim of dereliction of duty and abuse of authority for refusing a request from the chief of the Presidential Security Service to increase personnel for the service.