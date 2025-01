Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile, two weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that it detected an unidentified ballistic projectile launched toward the East Sea.The military is analyzing details concerning the missile.Monday’s launch marks the first by North Korea since November 5, when the country tested a short-range ballistic missile.The launch comes ahead of the presidential transition in the U.S., scheduled to take place Monday, January 20.