Constitutional Court Holds First Meeting with 8 Justices

Written: 2025-01-06 13:22:50Updated: 2025-01-06 15:01:08

Constitutional Court Holds First Meeting with 8 Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court’s eight justices convened on Monday for their first meeting since the appointment of Justices Cho Han-chang and Jeong Gye-seon.

KBS confirmed on Monday that the meeting took place as scheduled, after the court announced the upcoming meeting Friday. 

Previously, the court said acting chief justice Moon Hyung-bae called the meeting so the justices could discuss the current situation and fill vacant seats on various committees. 

The eight justices were expected to discuss impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and to review the issues discussed Friday during the second preparatory hearing for Yoon's trial.

Those matters included responses, opinions and witness selection.

The Constitutional Court plans to hold hearings twice a week, starting with the first oral arguments for Yoon’s impeachment trial on January 14, with five hearings scheduled through February 4.

Yoon’s legal team has said the president intends to testify at his impeachment trial.
