Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who’s currently visiting Seoul, said he has full trust both in the strength of South Korea’s democracy and in the leadership of acting President Choi Sang-mok.The top U.S. envoy made the remarks Monday during a meeting with Choi, where he also emphasized the United States’ unwavering defense commitment to South Korea.Regarding the ROK-U.S. alliance, Blinken said the importance and role of the alliance as a key pillar for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region are clearer than ever.Choi expressed his gratitude, emphasizing Seoul’s appreciation for the consistent support and trust the U.S. has shown in the alliance and in South Korea’s democracy.The visiting U.S. secretary of state also offered his condolences over the recent Jeju Air plane crash and offered to provide any necessary support from Washington.