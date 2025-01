Photo : YONHAP News

Rival party lawmakers are embroiled in a heated debate over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.In a meeting of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee on Monday, ruling People Power Party lawmaker Choi Hyung-du slammed the main opposition Democratic Party for amending the impeachment motion to remove the allegation that Yoon led an insurrection, after causing havoc by making the accusation in the first place.Ruling party lawmaker Shin Sung-bum also criticized the move, calling it a politically calculated push for an early presidential election.But main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Noh Jong-myun said the Constitutional Court is only looking at the impeachment, not at whether the insurrection charges are valid.He added that the insurrection charge belongs in a criminal trial and called the ruling party ignorant about constitutional procedures.