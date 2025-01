Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 38-hundred North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded fighting against Ukrainian forces.Zelenskyy disclosed the estimate during an interview with an American podcaster on Sunday, adding that around 12-thousand North Korean soldiers have been deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.He said because the North has an authoritarian regime, the reclusive state could send up to 500-thousand more troops.Previously, in a social media post on December 23, Zelenskyy said more than three-thousand North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in the war.