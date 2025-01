Photo : YONHAP News

The police have effectively refused to execute the warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing legal controversy over a document forwarded to them by the nation’s anti-corruption body.Baek Dong-heum, the deputy chief of the special police team in charge of the December 3 martial law case, said an internal review of a document that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) sent at 7 a.m. Monday concluded that the document is legally controversial.In the document, the CIO said it will entrust the police with duties related to the execution of the arrest warrant.Baek said the team will continue to consult with the CIO on the matter, adding that his team is carrying out its investigation in compliance with the law as part of a joint team comprising investigators from the CIO and the police.