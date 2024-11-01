Tensions between Rival Camps Escalate with Arrest Warrant for Yoon Set to Expire

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions between rival camps have escalated further as the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to expire at 12 a.m. Tuesday.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers gathered in front of the presidential residence in Seoul in Monday’s early hours to stop authorities from executing the warrant, accusing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) of damaging judicial fairness.PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se denounced the CIO for seeking to arrest Yoon, saying it has no legal grounds to investigate the president on suspicion of treason.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, criticized the CIO’s decision to entrust the police with the task of executing the arrest warrant.DP chair Lee Jae-myung denounced acting President Choi Sang-mok for failing to instruct the Presidential Security Service to cooperate by permitting Yoon’s arrest.The DP also called for secret service chief Park Chong-jun to be removed from his post.