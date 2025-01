Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is willing to share advanced satellite technology with North Korea, citing a reliable source.Blinken made the remark Monday during a news conference after meeting his South Korean counterpart in Seoul, saying the North is already receiving military equipment and training from Russia.The U.S. secretary said there is a possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin is close to tolerating the North’s nuclear weapons program in what would represent a reversal of Russia’s decades-old policy.Blinken also said more than one-thousand North Korean soldiers died in Russia’s Kursk region at the end of last month while fighting against Ukrainian troops.He said this shows that Russia is aiming to realign its territory by launching armed attacks against Ukraine.