Photo : YONHAP News

Police say the joint team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt will continue to handle the execution of the warrant for his arrest.In a news briefing Monday, an official said the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) made the agreement after the CIO backed away from its lead role and asked the police to make the arrest.The joint team comprises the police, the CIO and the defense ministry.On Friday the CIO attempted to execute the warrant with the help of the police, but the effort failed due to strong resistance from Yoon’s security service.Police also said that when the warrant is executed, they are considering arresting any security service personnel who resist.The warrant expires at 12 a.m. Tuesday, but the CIO plans to request an extension on Monday.