Police Might Nab Secret Service Agents Who Try to Thwart President’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Hours after the anti-corruption investigation agency announced that it was entrusting the police with the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol over the December 3 martial law incident, the police said the matter will continue to be the responsibility of a coordinated team involving both agencies. The police are also prepared to apprehend presidential security agents should they try to block another attempt to arrest the president.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Police said the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol over the martial law affair, which the anti-corruption agency failed to carry out Friday, will be handled by a coordinated team involving both agencies.At a press briefing Monday, an official from the police agency said the two sides agreed to work together on the case during a consultation earlier in the day.The news followed an announcement from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), which said it was asking the National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the police to execute the warrant before its expiration Monday.But the CIO said it will question the president once he is taken into custody, as it has the authority to investigate treason cases.Questioning the legality of the CIO’s announcement, the police earlier said they planned to work on the case as part of the coordinated team through continued consultations with the anti-corruption agency.The police said as the Presidential Security Service could once again try to stop the warrant’s execution on a second attempt, they will consider apprehending secret service agents at the scene.Secret service Chief Park Chong-jun, meanwhile, has yet to respond to a police summons regarding his actions on Friday, which place him under suspicion of special obstruction of public duty.With the warrant set to expire after midnight Monday, the CIO is expected to seek an extension from the court through consultations with the police.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.