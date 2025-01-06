Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Fires Assumed Hypersonic Missile, 1st Missile Launch since Last Nov.

Written: 2025-01-06 18:27:16Updated: 2025-01-06 18:50:23

N. Korea Fires Assumed Hypersonic Missile, 1st Missile Launch since Last Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired what is assumed to be a hypersonic missile on Monday, which is the regime's first ballistic missile launch in the new year.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the military detected a ballistic missile fired from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around noon Monday.

The missile traveled some one-thousand-100 kilometers before falling into the sea.

While the missile was previously assessed to carry a medium-range engine with a range of between three-thousand and five-thousand-500 kilometers, the actual flight distance fell short.

Under an assumption that the missile could be an improved version of a solid-fuel hypersonic missile the North fired last January and April, the South Korean military has begun a comprehensive analysis of detailed specifications.

This is Pyongyang's first missile launch in two months after firing a short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) on November 5 last year and comes just two weeks ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >