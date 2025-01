Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest continued to rally near Yoon's official residence in Seoul's Hannam neighborhood Monday, with each side calling for and protesting against execution of the warrant over the December 3 martial law incident.The rallies were carried out as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) did not make a second attempt to arrest the president following Friday's failure, as the warrant nears expiration after midnight Monday.Those calling for Yoon's arrest, who have staged overnight rallies since Friday, criticized the anti-corruption agency for failing to execute the legitimate court-issued warrant.Others protesting the arrest cheered and called to defend the president as it became less likely that there would be another attempt to take him into custody.