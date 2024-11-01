Court Denies Suggesting Removal of Treason Charge in Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court denied suggesting removal of the treason charge from the National Assembly's impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.At a press briefing on Monday, the court's public information officer Cheon Jae-hyun said the court did not suggest eliminating the charge, in response to claims that the court had suggested it with the intention of upholding the impeachment.The official said there is no stipulation on the necessity of conducting another plenary vote at the National Assembly following a change of reason for an impeachment trial, and that such a decision is left for the court to make.Last Friday, the Assembly's legal team requested the removal in a bid to accelerate trial proceedings.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) protested such a request, arguing that the elimination would effectively render the impeachment motion meaningless and require it to be rewritten and put to a new plenary vote.The court, which convened for the first time on Monday after appointment of two new justices, said all eight justices on the nine-member bench unanimously agreed to hold biweekly hearings on Tuesday and Thursday, and to exchange views for assessment and review once a week.