Defense Intelligence Commander Indicted for Alleged Role in Martial Law Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the December 3 martial law incident indicted the head of the Defense Intelligence Command for his alleged role in the insurrection.According to the probe team on Monday, Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who has been under pretrial detention, will stand trial in a military court on charges of playing a major role in the insurrection, power abuse and obstruction of one's exercise of right.Moon is suspected of ordering the deployment of troops to the National Election Commission(NEC) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.He is also alleged to have conspired to carry out the rebellion along with two colonel-level officials from the intelligence command during a meeting with former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won at a fast food chain prior to the declaration.The team said military prosecutors, who are coordinating the investigation with the prosecution, indicted Moon.