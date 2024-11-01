Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Defense Intelligence Commander Indicted for Alleged Role in Martial Law Incident

Written: 2025-01-06 19:21:07Updated: 2025-01-06 19:22:05

Defense Intelligence Commander Indicted for Alleged Role in Martial Law Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the December 3 martial law incident indicted the head of the Defense Intelligence Command for his alleged role in the insurrection.

According to the probe team on Monday, Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who has been under pretrial detention, will stand trial in a military court on charges of playing a major role in the insurrection, power abuse and obstruction of one's exercise of right.

Moon is suspected of ordering the deployment of troops to the National Election Commission(NEC) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

He is also alleged to have conspired to carry out the rebellion along with two colonel-level officials from the intelligence command during a meeting with former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won at a fast food chain prior to the declaration.

The team said military prosecutors, who are coordinating the investigation with the prosecution, indicted Moon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >