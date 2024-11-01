N. Korea Reports Successful Test of New Hypersonic Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims to have conducted a successful test of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, oversaw the test the previous day through a monitoring system while its missile administration carried it out.The KCNA said the missile was fired from the outskirts of Pyongyang and flew some 15-hundred kilometers at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching an altitude of nearly 100 kilometers before landing accurately at a target off the east coast.The KCNA added that new carbon fiber composite materials were used in the missile’s engine.Kim said the missile can effectively penetrate dense defense barriers and inflict a serious blow on an opponent.He said the aim of developing this new hypersonic missile is to steadily advance the country’s nuclear war deterrence by creating a “weapon system to which no one can respond.”