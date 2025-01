Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) is seeking a new arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, after its initial attempt to arrest the president over his botched martial law bid ended in failure on Friday.The CIO said Monday that it filed the latest request with the Seoul Western District Court.The original warrant was issued last Tuesday and expired at 12 a.m. this Tuesday.The state anti-corruption agency and the police attempted to execute the warrant on Friday, but the effort failed due to strong resistance from Yoon’s security service.The CIO is expected to make another attempt to arrest Yoon if the court issues a new warrant.