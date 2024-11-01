Opposition Party to File Complaint against Acting President over Failed Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party has decided to file a complaint against acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of dereliction of duty in relation to the failed arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The party’s law committee announced the decision on Monday in a notice to reporters, saying Choi failed to do even the bare minimum as acting president, effectively ignoring the collapse of the country’s judicial system.The committee added that it will provide a detailed explanation Tuesday afternoon in a press conference.On Monday the opposition party criticized Choi for not taking appropriate measures against the Presidential Security Service, which it said had obstructed the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon.Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung said the secret service used force to resist the execution of a legitimate arrest warrant and there are suspicions that the acting president supported it in doing so.Lee added that if the secret service illegally blocked investigators from serving a court warrant, clearly the acting president should suspend or dismiss its chief.