Secret Service Chief Again Refuses to Appear for Police Questioning

Written: 2025-01-07 09:51:47Updated: 2025-01-07 13:59:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the Presidential Security Service has once again refused to appear for police questioning over allegations that he obstructed the attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday. 

In a notice to the media, the secret service said Tuesday that its chief, Park Chong-jun, will not appear for questioning as scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday as he has yet to appoint his legal representative. 

The agency added that Park will appoint his lawyer on Tuesday or Wednesday and will then coordinate the schedule for the questioning. 

Park rejected an earlier request to appear for questioning on Saturday, saying he cannot leave his position even for a moment as it is a critical time for the agency in providing security for Yoon.

Park was booked by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials on Friday on suspicion of obstructing its investigators from carrying out their official duties, and his presence was requested on Saturday for police questioning.
