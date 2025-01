Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide emergency assistance to cover the living expenses for the families of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash, starting Friday.Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced the plan Tuesday during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul.Choi ordered related organizations and local governments to ensure that the bereaved families receive the funds on time.The acting president also announced plans to provide assistance for small businesses whose owners were killed in the crash, such as extensions of loan maturity and reduced interest on loans.The government plans to create a task force to oversee these support measures within the month of January.Choi also ordered the transport ministry to conduct a swift, fair and thorough investigation into the crash and share the progress of its investigation with the families.