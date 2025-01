Photo : YONHAP News

Seven Korean words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary, including “dalgona” and “hyung.”According to the dictionary’s website on Tuesday, “noraebang,” “maknae,” “jjigae,” “tteokbokki” and “pansori” were also added in the December update.“Dalgona” is defined as “a Korean confection made by adding baking soda to melted sugar, typically sold by street vendors in the form of a flat disc with a simple shape, such as a heart or star, carved on its surface.”“Maknae” is defined as “the youngest person in a family or group, or the youngest member of a K-pop group.”It marks the first time since September 2021 that the dictionary, published by Oxford University Press, has added any Korean words.At that time, it added 26 words, including “K-drama,” “hallyu,” “mukbang” and “daebak.”