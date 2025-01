Photo : YONHAP News

The number of norovirus cases as of the fourth week of December last year stood at 291, three-point-six times higher than in the previous five weeks.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), infants under the age of six take up 58-point-eight percent of the total number of cases.Norovirus primarily spreads during the winter season and causes acute gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.The virus can be contracted by consuming contaminated water or raw shellfish, such as oysters, and can also spread through contact with infected individuals and respiratory droplets.The KDCA called for basic hygiene measures such as washing hands with soap for at least 30 seconds and requested that childcare facilities refrain from allowing those with symptoms attend classes.