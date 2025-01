Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has remained silent on the ongoing efforts of investigative authorities to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Choi said the government must “only fear the judgment of the people and history,” adding that public officials have a duty to make proper judgments and act responsibly for the nation.Choi added that together with the Cabinet, he will dedicate himself to promptly stabilizing the government and restoring economic stability.But he refrained from commenting on political issues, including a recent failed attempt by the authorities to arrest Yoon.Choi also chose not to respond to a demand from the opposition that he call on the Presidential Security Service to cooperate in the execution of the arrest warrant.The main opposition Democratic Party has decided to file a police complaint accusing Choi of dereliction of duty.