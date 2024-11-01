Those Affected by Itaewon Tragedy Set to Receive Support under Special Legislation

Photo : YONHAP News

People affected by the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush are set to receive financial assistance and other support from the government when the enforcement of special legislation begins next Tuesday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet approved the enforcement decree for the Special Act on Protection of Rights of Sufferers, Truth-Finding, and Prevention of Recurrence of October 29 Itaewon Tragedy.As a result, a victim relief committee will be established under the prime minister’s office within the month of January to make decisions about how to recognize victims and provide financial support.Those affected by the tragedy will receive direct financial assistance as well as support to obtain medical or psychological treatment.A victim memorial committee will be formed to make decisions about the establishment of memorial facilities and a memorial foundation.It will consist of nine members, including bereaved families, civil servants and experts recommended by organizations representing bereaved families.