Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team says the president's impeachment must be thrown out now that the treason charge will removed from his impeachment proceedings.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer on the president’s defense team, said in a statement released on Tuesday that taking out the treason charge is the equivalent of scrapping the entire impeachment.The team said 80 percent of the 40-page impeachment motion is about treason and that the word “treason” appears in the document 38 times.In response, the main opposition Democratic Party said removing the treason charge means President Yoon’s act of treason will be examined from the perspective of whether it was constitutional or not.The president’s lawyers rebutted the party’s argument, saying assessing an act of treason based on whether it violates the Constitution is a logical contradiction and a way of deceiving the people.