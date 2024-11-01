Democratic Party Accuses Acting President of Dereliction of Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says it will file a complaint against acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of dereliction of duty in relation to the failed arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The party’s special committee on stabilizing state affairs disclosed the decision Tuesday during a news conference at the National Assembly.The committee said Choi did nothing while the Presidential Security Service broke the law by blocking Yoon’s arrest.The committee quoted media reports that Choi kept mum when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials requested his cooperation in arresting Yoon.The committee also took issue with Choi not taking any personnel measures against secret service chief Park Chong-jun, who the committee said had failed to observe due process.The DP also mentioned that the acting president has yet to recommend a candidate for a special prosecutor who will look into the December 3 martial law incident and is deferring the appointments of justice Ma Eun-hyuk to the Constitutional Court and justice Ma Yong-joo to the Supreme Court.