Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of the National Assembly’s investigation committee for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial has reiterated that it will remove treason charges from Yoon's impeachment proceedings.During a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, the legal team said a decision on the treason charges will be made in a criminal court, adding that Yoon’s impeachment trial would inevitably face delays if the treason charges are included.The team said even with the removal of such charges, there would be no need for another plenary vote at the National Assembly as the reason for Yoon’s impeachment trial, which is disrupting the constitution through insurrection, remains unchanged.The team said treason charges were mentioned as a legal assessment and view of the National Assembly in the process of explaining Yoon’s unconstitutional and unlawful acts.