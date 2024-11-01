Constitutional Court: No Place for Politics in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court, which is handling President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, says it will judge the president independently based only on conscience and will not consider politics.Amid questions over fairness from the ruling camp, the court’s public information officer Cheon Jae-hyun said Tuesday that the court was established to settle constitutional disputes and defend the constitutional order in accordance with the will of the people.The court spokesperson said it would be against the public’s wishes to stir up a new constitutional dispute over the court’s decision to resolve an existing dispute.Representatives of the ruling People Power Party visited the Constitutional Court on Monday to protest what they view as bias and unfairness in the impeachment trial proceedings.In response to an earlier statement from Yoon’s legal team, saying the court should dismiss the impeachment motion if it is revised to remove the treason charge as requested by the National Assembly’s legal team, the court spokesperson said that would be a decision for the court to make.