Photo : YONHAP News

The government is looking to designate January 27, a day before this year's Lunar New Year holiday between January 28 and 30, as a temporary public holiday.Speaking to KBS on Tuesday, an official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance said while the matter is being considered, nothing has been finalized.In a press material, the ministry said various tasks are under review as part of the government's measures for the upcoming holiday but that there has yet to be any finalization on the details.If the government designates January 27 as a temporary holiday, which falls on Monday this year, the Lunar New Year holiday is expected to be extended from three to six days starting January 25.The government anticipates the extended holiday to help vitalize domestic demand through increased private spending.