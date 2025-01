Photo : YONHAP News

Snow that started to blanket South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and the southernmost island of Jeju, is forecast to expand to the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province and western inland areas of South Gyeongsang Province Tuesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), around ten centimeters of snow are expected between Tuesday and Thursday in most regions, while some parts may accumulate up to over 40 centimeters.Cold air is projected to travel south, accompanied by strong winds, causing the mercury to significantly drop.Daytime highs nationwide on Tuesday ranged between minus one and seven degrees Celsius, down two to four degrees compared to Monday.Morning lows Wednesday are forecast to stay at around minus ten degrees in the country's central regions, before further dropping to minus eleven degrees in Seoul on Thursday.