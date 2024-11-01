Acting President Resists Calls to Command Secret Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has yet to respond to a request from the nation’s anti-corruption investigation agency, which has urged him to take command over the Presidential Security Service so its investigators can execute a warrant to arrest the president over the martial law incident.Speaking to KBS on Tuesday, an unnamed government official said any response to the request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) could be deemed a violation of the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the CIO.Under the act, the president and officials at the presidential office are prohibited from interfering in the performance of the CIO’s duties by holding consultations, presenting opinions, or requiring the CIO to report on cases or submit materials.Regarding whether the acting president should take command over the secret service, the official said legal opinions are divided about his authority to do so.The official said the acting president intends to concentrate on the economic issues at hand, giving priority to the prompt completion of tasks that have piled up.