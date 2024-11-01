Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-01-07 19:06:07Updated: 2025-01-07 19:10:18

Rival Parties Clash over Plans to Arrest Yoon

Photo : KBS News

Tensions continue to run high between rival camps over the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) again urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) on Tuesday to abandon its investigation of Yoon and entrust the case to the police. 

It also denounced the anti-corruption body for deciding to hand over to police the task of executing the arrest warrant only to go back on that decision later on, saying the CIO is overly eager to investigate the case while not having the ability or legal authority to do so. 

The ruling camp also criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for its plans to file a complaint against acting President Choi Sang-mok for dereliction of duty, accusing the DP of seeking Choi’s impeachment at the expense of the nation’s economy. 

The DP, for its part, expressed disappointment over the CIO’s failure to arrest Yoon before stressing the need for the agency to arrest the president without fail, once a warrant is reissued. 

The party said it will file the complaint against the acting president as he failed to command the Presidential Security Service to cooperate when the authorities attempted to arrest Yoon.
