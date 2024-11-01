Head of Anti-Corruption Body Apologizes for Failure to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has apologized to the South Korean people for the agency’s failure on Friday to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol over the martial law incident.At a parliamentary committee session on Tuesday, CIO chief prosecutor Oh Dong-woon said it was heartbreaking to see the rule of law being undermined when a standoff with the president’s security team prevented the execution of a valid court order.The CIO chief said a court warrant is a written order from the judge, stressing that it is the prosecutor’s duty to carry out that order and their efforts must not be thwarted for any reason.When asked if the CIO lacked preparation ahead of the attempt to serve the warrant, Oh replied that he feels responsible for the failed attempt, which he said stemmed from “many unforeseen issues.”The CIO chief pledged his best efforts within a coordinated investigation team also involving the police and the defense ministry, including thorough preparation for a second attempt to arrest Yoon.The team has filed for a new arrest warrant, after the original warrant expired at 12 a.m. Tuesday.