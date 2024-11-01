Menu Content

Court Grants Injunction to Halt Election for KFA President over Alleged Lack of Fairness, Transparency

Written: 2025-01-07 19:15:08Updated: 2025-01-07 19:16:34

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court granted an injunction to halt the election for president of the Korea Football Association(KFA), after Huh Jung-moo, one of the candidates, filed for the injunction over alleged unfairness in the election process.

The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday accepted Huh's request, suspending the election, in which voting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The court said there had been grave breaches of procedural rules that substantially infringed upon the fairness of the election, thereby affecting the election process.

The court said most members of the electoral college were selected through procedures in which neither transparency nor fairness was verified and that it is impossible to confirm whether the election management committee was formed in line with KFA rules as they have not been identified.

The election is a three-way race between Huh, former TV commentator Shin Moon-sun and incumbent KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, who is seeking a fourth term despite public calls for his resignation due to controversy over lack of fairness and transparency in management.
