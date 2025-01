Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued another arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol.The joint team investigating Yoon’s failed martial law attempt said Tuesday that the Seoul Western District Court granted a fresh warrant earlier in the day, but did not specify how long it will remain valid.This came a day after the first arrest warrant for Yoon expired.In seeking the second warrant, the team reportedly asked the court to grant a longer period of validity.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and the police sought to execute the original warrant Friday, but the presidential security service prevented authorities from taking custody of the president.President Yoon is under criminal investigation on charges of treason and abuse of power in connection with the martial law affair last month.